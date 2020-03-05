March 5 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to hold a joint news briefing on the coronavirus with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday evening after the two meet in Tacoma.

The two leaders are set to speak at 5 p.m. PST at the Washington Emergency Operations Center.

Pence traveled to Washington to tour the facility as part of his role as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

Also joining Pence will be members of Washington's congressional delegation, including Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kim Schrier, Pramila Jayapal, Rick Larsen, Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer.

Washington state has been the site of the biggest cluster of U.S. COVID-19 deaths, with 10 reported there in less than a week. California has one death.