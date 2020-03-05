Levandowski left Google's autonomous vehicle company, Waymo, in 2016 and later worked for Uber. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who was accused of misusing confidential information for self-driving cars when he started a business later purchased by Uber, has filed for bankruptcy.

Levandowski's filing Wednesday followed a ruling by San Francisco County Superior Court that he must pay a $179 million judgment to Google as the result of arbitration, plus interest and attorney fees.

Google sued Levandowski, who left its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Waymo in 2016, and accused him of stealing more than 14,000 confidential files. The company said one of its sensor designs later appeared on an autonomous vehicle made by Uber.

Federal prosecutors indicted Levandowski last year on 33 counts of trade secret theft for taking the Google files. The Justice Department began investigating him after a judge in a 2018 case recommended they do so.

The charges say Levandowski downloaded Google property onto his personal laptop before he left Waymo and started autonomous technology firm Otto, which was ultimately bought by Uber. He was later fired for failing to cooperate with investigators.