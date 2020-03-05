Vice President Mike Pence (C), who is leading federal efforts to contain coronavirus, speaks during a press briefing Wednesday at the White House, surrounded by other federal health officials. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Two more New York City residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The new confirmed cases bring the city's total to three and the state's total to 13, within hours of neighboring New Jersey reporting its first presumptive case. Texas also confirmed its first case late Wednesday.

Across the country, 15 states have reported confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, in its latest update, 129 Americans have been sickened by the virus. Johns Hopkins University, which is monitoring the outbreak using data from state and local health agencies, reported 162 confirmed cases on Thursday.

Eleven Americans have died from the virus -- all of them from the Seattle area, where an outbreak has hit residents and staff of a long-term care facility.

Facebook has closed its Seattle office through Monday after a contractor tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement. But employees are encouraged to work from home until the end of March.

Amazon has recommended that its Seattle employees work from home through March after it confirmed earlier this week that an employee had tested positive for the virus. Two other Amazon employees were diagnosed in Milan, Italy.

The World Health Organization reported 2,223 new cases of the virus by Wednesday, for a total of 93,090 cases worldwide, 80,422 of them in China, where the outbreak began in Wuhan.

Seventy-six countries have reported at least one case, but only a handful -- including the United States -- have reported community spread, meaning the patients have no known connection to people or places with the virus.

Neither of the new cases in New York -- a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s -- have a connection with or history of travel to a known area affected by the outbreak. They also were not among known "close contacts" of any of the state's previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients.

This suggests that there may be new instances of community spread in New York City, de Blasio said on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday. The city's public health department is tracing the close contacts of both new patients to ensure they are appropriately isolated and tested.