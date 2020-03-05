March 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee say three people are still unaccounted for in the Nashville area, two days after a powerful storm and two tornadoes rolled through and killed more than two dozen people.

The tornadoes, both rated at EF-4, struck early Tuesday in middle Tennessee and produced winds of 175 mph, weather officials said.

Twenty-five people died as a result of the storm, authorities said, and nearly 100 were injured. The storm cut power to tens of thousands of customers and flattened dozens of structures. Nearly 20,000 remained without electricity on Thursday. Utility officials said nearly 700 power poles were damaged by the storm.

Officials said the three missing are residents of Putnam County. Nearly two dozen people were initially unaccounted for.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church to pray and remember the dead.

"Tonight is an opportunity to come together as a city. There has been a devastating level of loss but we've also seen the incredible spirit of Nashville, the resilience, the volunteers, people are doing great things," Mt. Zion senior pastor Bishop Joseph Walker said.