March 4 (UPI) --

President Donald Trump will address the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the event at 1:50 p.m. EST.

The coalition, founded in 1995 by Hispanic business owners, researches and develops policy solutions relevant to the U.S. Latino population.

"We are pleased to welcome President Trump back to The Latino Coalition stage," said coalition Chairman Hector Barreto, who was the U.S. small business administrator for five years under former President George W. Bush. "The president and his administration have led an economic expansion by creating an environment where small businesses can survive and thrive."

Other guests scheduled at the one-day conference include Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Rep. Tony Cardenas of California, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. William Hurd of Texas and White House deputy Jennifer Korn.