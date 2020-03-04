March 4 (UPI) -- Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a news briefing Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C.

The event is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. EST in the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

Vice President Mike Pence leads the team, which is serving in an advisory capacity to President Donald Trump on COVID-19. Also on the team are Dr. Deborah Birx, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.