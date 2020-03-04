March 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Maine Democratic presidential primary despite no advertising in the state and little organization.

Maine, with only 24 delegates to the party convention, was an afterthought on Super Tuesday in comparison to larger prizes like California and Texas, but Biden secured 34 percent of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received 32.9 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., received 15.8 percent. Candidates needed to win at least 15 percent of votes to qualify for delegates from the state. The Maine race was not officially called until Wednesday afternoon.

Biden defeated the two candidates from neighboring New England states in Maine, which delivered 64 percent of its votes to Sanders when he ran against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary. Maine switched from caucuses to primaries for 2020. Sanders and Warren campaigned in the state for months. The win gave Biden victories in 10 of the 14 states voting Tuesday. Although he lost to Sanders in California, Biden achieved major victories in Texas, Massachusetts and Virginia.

The Biden campaign essentially ignored Maine, and several other low-population states, in favor of primaries in larger states. It offered few visits by Biden and no advertising within the state on his behalf. It was, though, energized by a landslide victory last week in the South Carolina primary. A February poll by Colby College gave him only 12 percent of voters in Maine, behind Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, candidates who have since left the race.