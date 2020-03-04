March 4 (UPI) -- General Motors presented its electric vehicle future Wednesday, displaying a dozen new products, a modular platform and an innovative battery.

The multi-day presentation in Warren, Mich., is meant to show employees, investors and analysts that the company has a strategy to profitably compete in the electric vehicle market. It centers on what it calls the Ultium battery and a single platform, similar to Volkswagen's MEB system, to which a variety of body types can be attached.

"Our team accepted the challenge to transform product development at GM and position our company for an all-electric future," said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. "What we have done is build a multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy with economies of scale that rival our full-size truck business with much less complexity and even more flexibility."

The battery content includes aluminum, in addition to the common nickel, magnesium and a reduced amount of cobalt. With a reduction in necessary wiring, GM expects the cost of the Ultium battery to be under $100 per kilowatt hour, an industry goal and benchmark. The battery is also formed like a pouch, instead of the more common cylindrical shape, allowing multiple batteries to be stacked or installed side by side. Motors in the platform will support, front-wheel, rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The "global platform" will allow trucks, SUVs, crossovers and cars to be installed with minimal modification, bringing down the costs of production. GM noted that it plans 19 different battery and drive unit configurations in its electric vehicle program, compared with 550 available powertrains currently available with internal combustion engines.

The company also announced 23 new electric models for sale by 2023.

The rollout is intended to persuade investors that GM can catch up to other manufacturers offering electric vehicles, notably Tesla. Despite a currently jittery stock market, Tesla's market cap is around $144 billion, or over three times GM's $45 billion in stock investment.