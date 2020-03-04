March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that the Trump administration released new guidelines for nursing homes to handle COVID-19.

Speaking during a daily briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James S. Brady Briefing Room, Pence said that public risk of contracting the coronavirus "remains low" but that it "does appear that the elderly are the most vulnerable, especially those with serious health issues.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said three memos on coronavirus were released on Wednesday including one for hospitals triaging patients with coronavirus symptoms, one for nursing homes on limiting visitors and monitoring staff, and another to state nursing home surveyors.

Pence said that all nursing home inspection resources usually used to identify abuse and neglect will be redirected exclusively to ensuring compliance with infection control standards.