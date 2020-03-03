March 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said they have arrested a UPS employee in possession of a cache of weapons who threatened to commit a mass shooting at the company's Silicon Valley facility.

Thomas Andrews, 32, was taken into police custody late Sunday after leading officers on a highway chase through Sunnyvale, located in Santa Clara County, Sunnyvale police said Monday in a press release.

Police began a search for Andrews after receiving a report that accused him of sending threatening text messages to his employer.

"The text messages indicated suspect Andrews was planning a mass shooting at the UPS facility in Sunnyvale," the department said in the release.

Authorities said a search of Andrews' residence uncovered more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition, numerous high-capacity magazines, five tactical-style rifles, three handguns, a shotgun and body armor with several tactical backpacks loaded with the ammunition placed at the front door of the apartment.

Andrews was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, evading police and driving while under the influence as well as several weapons violation charges, according to Sunnyvale police.