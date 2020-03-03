March 3 (UPI) -- Purina Animal Nutrition, along with the Food and Drug Administration, announced a wide-ranging recall of several brands including food the pet company makes for rabbits, turkey and chickens.

Purina said it found unusually high levels of calcium in the foods affected, which could cause serious health issues and even death in rabbits and young chicken and turkeys.

The recall does not involve Nestle Purina, which makes the company's popular dog and cat food products.

The pet company received several complaints about Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR ChickStarter/Grower Feed several customers claimed their pets became ill after feeding on the products.

"Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and potential mortality in rabbits," a statement from the FDA said. "Continued feeding of these products may result in death as a result of feed refusal. Elevated calcium carbonate levels in young chickens and turkey scan lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification."

The FDA said symptoms of excess calcium carbonate in rabbits may include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased feed intake. Chicken and turkeys up to six weeks of age may show leg abnormalities associated with excessive dietary calcium carbonate.

The recalled products are told in 32 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota, Florida, Virginia, North Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, California, West Virginia, Texas, Hawaii and Arizona.

Customers are urged to discard the products or return them for a refund. They can also contact Purina Animal Nutrition at 800-227-8941.