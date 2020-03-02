Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters in New Hampshire on Feb. 11. Reports indicated she would announce her withdrawal from the race Monday. File photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Amy Klobuchar, a three-term Minnesota senator who sought to unite the Democratic Party behind a pragmatic centrism, is expected to drop out of the presidential race, multiple reports indicated Monday.

CNN, NBC News and ABC News cited campaign sources as saying Klobuchar would fly to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally where she will suspend her campaign and offer him her endorsement one day before the crucial Super Tuesday primaries.

She became the third Democratic presidential hopeful to drop out of the race in two days, following former Fort Wayne, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday and billionaire activist Tom Steyer earlier Monday.

The 59-year-old Klobuchar entered the race in February 2019 during a snowstorm in Minneapolis. Well liked in her home state, where she has rolled to three consecutive lopsided Senate victories, she faced significant competition in the moderate lane from Biden and Buttigieg.

She pinned much of her hopes on neighboring Iowa, spending considerable time and resources in the state, where she was the only Democratic candidate to visit all 99 of its counties. Klobuchar, however, was disappointed with a fifth-place finish there.

She regained some momentum with a memorable performance in the Democratic debate before the New Hampshire primary, notching a third-place finish. But she could not translate that bump into a lasting trend, coming in sixth in both the Nevada caucuses and the South Carolina primary.

