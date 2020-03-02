March 2 (UPI) -- AT&T started to roll out its new Internet-connected TV service nationwide Monday, expanding its 13-market pilot.

AT&T TV includes a box consumers can plug in directly to the TV to connect wirelessly to the broadband service, eliminating need for U-verse fiber hookups or satellite TV dishes.

It also includes live TV packages, access to streaming apps, like Netflix, a voice remote with Google Assistant and a cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage, a statement said.

"Our customers told us what they want from their TV service and we built AT&T TV around that," AT&T Consumer CEO Thaddeus Arroyo said in a statement. "AT&T is live TV made easy and when you add AT&T TV to our amazing 1 gigabit AT&T Internet you can't go wrong."

The AT&T TV packages cost $49.99 a month for 12 months with a 24-month agreement if the consumer buys a standalone service. In areas where U-Verse is available, AT&T will bundle the TV service with 1 gigabit AT&T Internet for about $80 per month with a 24-month agreement, under a special deal ending June 27.

The company noted that prices will be higher in the second year and with other fees.