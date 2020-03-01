March 1 (UPI) -- Spring will feel like it is in full bloom for the first few days of March, but how long with the mild conditions last in the Northeast?

With the start of March, comes the hope for a transition into milder conditions, as well as the start of meteorological spring.

The first few days of March are forecast to bring a glimpse of warmer weather.

The majority of the cold from the final week of February will be erased, other than in northern New England, where some wintry precipitation may start off the day on Monday. Otherwise, above-normal temperatures will soar in the Northeast through Tuesday.

Although most locations are anticipated to stay below-record levels, highs will range from the middle 40s in northern Vermont to the lower 60s in the nation's capital Tuesday afternoon. Such temperatures are about about 10 degrees above normal for early March.

However, those looking to soak up some vitamin D on these warmer days may be disappointed.

"The warmth spreading across the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday will be accompanied by periods of rain," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Although chances for wintry precipitation will be limited, the wet weather will limit the amount of sunshine in the region.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be overly high, with an average of 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch is expected over the region. Despite this, a heavier downpour could cause slower travel, as well as ponding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

The last push of wet weather late Tuesday into Tuesday night will open the door for a brief shot colder air to push into the Northeast by Wednesday.

Temperatures are not expected to drop considerably by Wednesday, but instead only by a few degrees. Tuesday's overnight temperatures will drop just enough to allow for some wintry weather in upstate New York and northern New England into early Wednesday.

Only a light accumulation, if any is expected in these areas, with the majority of the snow expected to stay in far-northern Maine or in Canada.

For a brief time, some snow may materialize downwind of the Great Lakes, but a wind shift will make this snow mostly inconsequential.

Drier conditions will follow the storm, while seasonable conditions return by the end of the week.

"A weak system moving in later in the week may bring another opportunity for some light snow across the Northeast, but that should mostly be north and west of the I-95 corridor," Reppert added.

The chance for snow will be very dependent on the track of a weak storm system that may dive down from Canada late in the week.

High temperatures will drop back down into the lower 30s to the lower 40s, after some locations approached 60 at the beginning of the week. Low temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s for most by Friday night.

Following a few days of chilly conditions, milder air looks to move back in for the second week of March.

Unlike astronomical spring, which starts on the the varying spring equinox each year, meteorological spring begins on March 1, and continues through the end of May, every year.

According to National Centers for Environmental Information, the meteorological seasons were created because traditional seasons varied in length from 89 to 93 days, and it was difficult for experts to compare statistics from one year to another.

In 2020, the spring equinox will be on March 19.

An unusually strong lake-effect episode -- due to lack of ice on the Great Lakes -- for this time of year spanned Leap Day 2020 to drop 4 feet of snow in parts of New York state. Meanwhile on the shore, extreme winds encased homes in ice.

In Crogan, there was 42 inches of snow.

On Lake Erie, there was almost no ice at all. This allowed not only unusually heavy snow to stream off the lake, but allowed for the spray to accumulate as ice on the homes.

On Friday, as the lake effect was just beginning, high winds up to 66 mph spread across the Northeast, including a 132 mph at typically windy Mount Washington, N.H.