Feb. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon at the Conservative Action Conference in Maryland.

He's expected to speak at 3 p.m. EST at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor.

Also appearing at the event Saturday are Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Mark Levin of Fox News and former White House strategist Sebastian Gorka.