President Donald Trump gestures to a guest as he concludes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Saturday, February 29, 2020, in National Harbor, Maryland. Thousands of conservative activists, elected officials and pundits gathered to hear speakers on the theme "America vs. Socialism". Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump gestures as he makes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump moves to embrace the American flag as he concludes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag as he concludes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday in National Harbor, Md. He also hugged the flag at last year's gathering. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's talk at Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland focused on his response to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the South Carolina primary and his Senate acquittal after being impeached by the House of Representatives.

Speaking at 3 p.m. EST at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, the president touted his plan for increased travel restrictions from announced earlier that day, but also offered assistance to the country, where the number of cases is increasing.

"If we can help the Iranians -- we have the greatest health care professionals in the world and if we can help the Iranians with this problem we are certainly willing to do so," Trump said.

He also reiterated his claim that Democrats are exploiting the virus for political reasons, and predicted "a very big win" for former Vice President Joe Biden in Saturday's primary race in South Carolina.

Trump also criticized fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for his lone "yes" vote on impeachment.

Also appearing at the event Saturday were Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Mark Levin of Fox News and former White House strategist Sebastian Gorka.