Feb. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's talk at Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland focused on his response to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the South Carolina primary and his Senate acquittal after being impeached by the House of Representatives.

Speaking at at 3 p.m. EST at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, the president touted his plan for increased travel restrictions from announced earlier that day, but also offered assistance to the country, where the number of cases is increasing.

"If we can help the Iranians -- we have the greatest health care professionals in the world and if we can help the Iranians with this problem we are certainly willing to do so," Trump said.

He also reiterated his claim that Democrats are exploiting the virus for political reasons, and predicted "a very big win" for former Vice President Joe Biden in Saturday's primary race in South Carolina.

Trump also criticized fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for his lone "yes" vote on impeachment.

Also appearing at the event Saturday are Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Mark Levin of Fox News and former White House strategist Sebastian Gorka.