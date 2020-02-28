The changes affect United flights from Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, United said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced Friday it will reduce service throughout Asia due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region, amid declining traveler demand.

Travel to China has fallen by 75 percent in the last several weeks following the start of the COVID-19 crisis, which originated in Wuhan. United said it's also cutting its trips to Japan.

"We are reducing capacity to Tokyo-Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul," United said in a statement. "Additionally, we are extending the suspension of flights between our U.S. hubs and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong through April 30.

"We will stay in close contact with the CDC and other health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule."

United flights from Los Angeles and Houston to Tokyo's Narita International Airport will be affected from March 8 to April 24, as well as service from Chicago until at least March 27. It's also cutting flights from Newark, N.J., to five a week in April and will fly smaller planes for its San Francisco to Tapei route in March and April.

"Asia continues to be an important region for us, and we thank you for your patience and professionalism as we respond to the challenging situation in front of us,'' United said in a memo to employees Friday. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and provide you with the most recent information we have to keep you updated.''

United's decision to reduce flights in Asia follows a similar change this week by competitor Delta, which cut weekly flights to Seoul nearly in half.