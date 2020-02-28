Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell Friday. The market continued to plunge on fears of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market continued its slide at the opening bell Friday on fears that the coronavirus epidemic would negatively affect the global economy, dropping a further 4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was down another 1,000 points at 10 a.m. EST as worries about effects of the health crisis deepened with news that South Korea had confirmed more than 500 new cases while new cases appeared for the first time in other countries.

The sell-off continued a massive drop on Thursday when the Dow plunged by nearly 1,200 points in its biggest one-day point drop ever.

The S&P 500 also was down by nearly 4 percent while the Nasdaq composite index slid by 3 percent.

Investors continued piling into safe haven investments such as the U.S. Treasury bonds as the benchmark 10-year bond reached a new all-time low yield of 1.17 percent, down 9.5 percent.

A continued slide had been expected before the opening bell as U.S. stock futures indicated an opening loss of nearly 500 points on the Dow Jones.

Including Thursday's declines, both the Dow and S&P 500 have plunged by more than 10 percent this week in their worst four-day performance since the financial crisis of 2008.

Analysts said the sell-off has been so steep because the epidemic's negative hit came without much warning at a time when the market was at record highs.

"The timing of this [coronavirus outbreak] was just the worst with respect to investor sentiment being elevated," Leuthold Group chief investment officer Doug Ramsey told CNBC. "I'm not sure that the market has really priced in the potential economic impact of this."