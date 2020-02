Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to participate in a reception at the White House Thursday honoring African American History Month.

The event is set for 6 p.m. EST in the East Room.

The president, as in years past, will give remarks as Black History Month nears its close.

Former President Gerald Ford was the first U.S. leader to recognize Black History Month during the United States' bicentennial celebration in 1976.