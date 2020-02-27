Vice President Mike Pence appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 1, 2019. Pence will speak at the 2020 event late Thursday morning. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians, is underway in Washington, D.C., and will include a number of speakers Thursday.

A long list of speakers ranging from Republican lawmakers to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to speak at the event between now and Saturday in National Harbor, Md., a suburb of Washington.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the closing speech on Saturday. Earlier this week, he hailed the event by tweeting a photograph of his appearance last year, when he embraced an American flag up on the speakers' stage.

"Looking forward to being with all of my friends and supporters," Trump wrote.

Thursday's scheduled speakers include GOP lawmakers like House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Pence will speak at 11:50 a.m. EST.

Thursday's session begins shortly after 7 a.m. EST and will be streamed live.

A number of Trump campaign officials spoke on the conference's opening day Wednesday, including spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, communications director Tim Murtaugh and adviser Mercedes Schlapp.

CPAC 2020 will focus on "protecting" America and combating socialism, and will include a five-part program discussing the efforts to investigate Trump and his associates.

Trump's former campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page -- the subject of FBI surveillance in a case that encouraged Attorney General William Barr to weigh reforms of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court -- also appeared Wednesday.

Trump appointed Pence on Wednesday to head the U.S. COVID-19 response with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who's scheduled to speak at CPAC Saturday.

Agency heads and members of Trump's cabinet will also speak at some point during the four-day event, including Education Secretary Betsy Devos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.