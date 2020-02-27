Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the man who opened fire at the Molson Coors facility as a longtime electrician with the company.

Anthony Ferrill, 51, worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, including about 17 at Molson Coors, before killing five people at the facility on Wednesday, police said. Officers found him with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators were seen at a home believed to be owned by Ferrill, and state Rep. Lakeshia Myers confirmed police presence in the area was related to the shooting.

Police said Ferrill had a silencer on one of the two guns he used in the shooting and did not specify whether he had a permit to carry concealed weapons.

They did not immediately identify a motive for the shooting. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett declined to comment on the subject on Thursday.

"Right now, there's an investigation going on and I think it's premature to speculate on anything," he said. "I think this is the time to be there to grieve and to support the families."

Police also identified the five victims as Dale Hudson, 60; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Trevor Wetselaar, 33.

Hudson was also an electrician at the brewery, Levshetz, Valle and Wetselaar were powerhouse operators, and Walk was a machinist.

A prayer vigil for the victims was scheduled for Thursday evening at Ridge Community Church's Greenfield campus.

"This will be an opportunity for our city to mourn, pray and just be together as a community," the church said.