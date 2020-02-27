Rep. Liz Cheney, R- Wyo., signed onto a letter along with 21 of her Republican colleagues Wednesday, seeking assurances ahead of planned U.S.-Taliban deal. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- More than 20 House Republicans are seeking assurances for U.S. safety ahead of a potential U.S.-Taliban deal, House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement Thursday.

Cheney, R-Wyo., and 21 colleagues, signed onto a letter sent Wednesday evening to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, requesting the assurances.

"We have serious concerns about reports the United States is preparing to sign a deal with the Taliban, the terrorists who harbored al-Qaeda before and after the attacks of 9/11," the letter read. "President Trump has a proven track record of putting America's security first and ensuring our country stays out of bad deals that aid our adversaries. In keeping with this policy, we are seeking assurance that you will not place the security of the American people into the hands of the Taliban, and undermine our ally, the current Government of Afghanistan."

The letter comes amid a pact for a seven-day reduction in violence that started Friday, which is expected to result in the United States signing a peace deal around Saturday to begin phased withdrawal of U.S. troops currently stationed in Afghanistan if the truce holds.

Pompeo said Tuesday the reduction in violence is "imperfect, but it's working."

Republican lawmakers requested seven specific assurances in the letter. Among them, was a request that there would be no secret side deals cut.

"During the Obama administration, Secretary Pompeo rightfully fought for the disclosure of secret side deals with Iran," the letter read. "Now some reports claim that key parts of the accord with the Taliban may be hidden in secret annexes. The safety of the American people is inextricably linked to this deal. They deserve to know details."

The deal should also not include "a commitment for full U.S. withdrawal at this point," or "uneven or premature release of Taliban prisoners," lawmakers requested.

They also requested that "current sanctions and designations against the al-Qaeda-allied Haqqani Network remain in place," among other assurances.