The girl died last summer when she fell from an 11th-floor window on a Royal Caribbean cruise liner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The grandfather of an 18-month-old girl who died last year after falling from a cruise ship will plead guilty Wednesday to a homicide charge, in an effort to put the child's death behind the family.

Chloe Wiegand died off the Puerto Rico coast last July when she fell from an 11th-floor window in the ship's dining hall. Her caretaker and grandfather, Salvatore Anello, said at the time he didn't realize the window was open.

Tuesday, Anello said he will plead guilty to a charge of negligent homicide at a hearing Wednesday, as part of a deal with prosecutors. He'd previously pleaded not guilty.

Under the agreement, Anello will be placed on probation but he'll serve no jail time.

"I was just so horribly wrong about our surroundings," Anello said. "I was placed in charge of keeping my beautiful granddaughter safe and I failed. It will always be a constant nightmare every day and every night for the rest of my life.

"I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible."

The toddler fell while the family were on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Security video showed the girl running along a bank of windows with Anello trailing her in the moments before she fell.

Puerto Rican authorities charged Anello last fall with negligent homicide and he initially pleaded not guilty.

Chloe's parents filed a civil suit against Royal Caribbean in December, saying the cruise line hadn't met industry safety standards.

"Justice for Chloe must include attention being given to providing the safety measures so very needed," Anello said. "We need to make sure nothing like this will ever happen to another precious baby, or anyone."