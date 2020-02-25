Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a 20-week abortion ban that didn't receive enough votes Tuesday to proceed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday rejected two abortion-related bills, including one that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

Though both bills received majority support, neither reached the 60 votes necessary to clear a procedural hurdle.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which failed with a 55-44 vote, would've included exceptions in the case of incest, rape or if the life of the mother was at stake. The legislation was introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The second bill, introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. It would have required abortion providers to take life-saving measures for a fetus born after an attempted abortion.

The legislation failed with a 56-41 vote.

Both bills have been introduced each year for the past few years and neither were expected to pass the procedural hurdles.

President Donald Trump expressed support for stricter abortion bans during his State of the Union earlier this year.

"To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb," he said. "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life."