A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange looks at performance figures listed Tuesday on electronic ticker boards, on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An expected rebound after Monday's 1,000-point nosedive on Wall Street had yet to materialize by midday Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 500 points by 1 p.m. EST. The S&P 500 was down about 50 points and the Nasdaq 122 points.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit a record low of 1.32 percent Tuesday while the 30-year bond also fell.

Some experts anticipated at least somewhat of a rebound Tuesday, which has usually been seen following precipitous drops on a Monday, particularly after futures indicated a boost. The Dow fell 1,031 points Monday on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts at Bespoke Investment noted that in 15 of the past 18 times the stock market fell more than 2 percent on a Monday, it recovered by an average of 1 percent the following day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 781 points Tuesday and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 111 points. South Korea's Kospi index, however, recorded a 25-point gain.