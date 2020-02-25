The labor group said last year it would investigate the 79-year-old Spanish tenor after it received multiple reports of harassment and discrimination. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An artists' union investigating Plácido Domingo said in a report Tuesday the opera superstar has engaged in "inappropriate activity" toward women, including making unwanted sexual advances.

The American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera performers and other artists, said Domingo "engaged in ​inappropriate activity" that ranged from flirtation to sexual advances, inside and outside of the workplace over an unspecified period.

The labor group said last year it would investigate the 79-year-old Spanish tenor after it received multiple reports of harassment and discrimination. The union started its inquiry after it lost confidence that opera company owners would investigate.

AGMA said many witnesses didn't report incidents of abuse sooner out of fear of retaliation. Its board of governors accepted the findings of Tuesday's report and said it will take appropriate action.

"AGMA's efforts to protect its members will not end with this investigation," said union national Executive Director Len Egert. "AGMA is calling upon all companies in opera, dance, and choral concert fields to join an industry-wide initiative to positively change the culture."

NPR reported Tuesday a $500,000 settlement payment from the singer was originally part of Tuesday's report, but Domingo withdrew the offer before it was published.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times late Monday, Domingo apologized for his past behavior.

RELATED Placido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera amid sexual harassment allegations

The LA Opera, where Domingo was general director for 16 years before resigning in October, is performing a separate investigation.

Domingo withdrew from performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City last year after accusations first surfaced. He was part of the group known as the Three Tenors, with Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras.