Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar cashier-less grocery store Tuesday in Seattle.

The Amazon Go Grocery store has more than 5,000 products available and allows customers to come in, grab what they want and leave without waiting in line or stopping to pay.

The 10,400-square-foot store is the latest step in Amazon's quest to offer shopping without human interaction.

When customers enter the store, they scan a QR code on the Amazon app on their mobile phones before shopping and leaving. Cameras and sensors track what the customer adds to their shopping carts and when they leave the store, computers automatically charge a credit card on file.

Though Amazon Go Grocery stocks no cashiers, several employees will be on hand to answer questions and stock shelves.

"You're seeing a lot of big strides in [this] store," Cameron Janes, vice president of Amazon's physical retail division, told CNBC.

"I think what we're trying to do here -- and with all of our physical stores -- is really work backwards from the customer, and deliver some differentiation."

Amazon Go Grocery stores include produce, pre-packaged prepared foods, typical pantry items, fresh cheeses, household goods, liquor, and self-serve bakery and fresh coffee items. Though the store will stock fresh meats, there is no deli or butcher's counter.

Prior to the Seattle grocery store's opening, Amazon opened 25 Amazon Go convenience stores throughout the country to introduce the new shopping technology.