Feb. 25 (UPI) -- As South Carolina prepares to stage its primary this weekend, seven Democratic presidential candidates will take part in a debate in Charleston Tuesday night.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m. EST and should last around 2 hours. It will be co-hosted at the Gaillard Center by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

Billionaire Tom Steyer will return to the debate stage after missing the stage in Nevada last week. He will join Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the stage Tuesday night.

To qualify for this debate, the party's tenth, candidates were required to poll at least 10 percent in four polls approved by the party or 12 percent in South Carolina-specific polling this month, or win at least one delegate in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada.

The Democratic National Committee removed the fundraising qualifications prior to the Nevada debate, which enabled Bloomberg to participate.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate Tuesday with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Twitter is also a partner for the debate and viewers will be able to submit questions with the #DemDebate tag.