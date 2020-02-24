Flowers lie outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which Bryant started for youth basketball. He was on his way there with his daughter when their helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, holds up his Oscar for Best Documentary Short as they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Bryant is introduced before his last professional game on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Bryant draws a foul by Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on May 10, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, age 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Gianna (R) died with her father in the helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "'Dear Basketball," which he wrote and narrated. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers retired the jersey numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his final NBA game, scoring 60 points as the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101 to 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

In 2008, Bryant was part of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists throughout his career. File Photo by James Nielsen/UPI | License Photo

At the age of 17, Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a time out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a game on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The City of Los Angeles will hold a public memorial on Monday to honor Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The memorial will begin at 10 a.m. PST at Staples Center, where Bryant played for most of his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

"#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together," wife Vanessa Bryant wrote to Instagram, noting the significance of the date.

Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private service earlier this month at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, about 2 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

About 20,000 attendees are expected Monday at the ticketed event inside the arena, which will also be broadcast and livestreamed. The Los Angeles Lakers website announced streams will be available on Facebook and YouTube.

Screens outside Staples Center will be shut off during the event and the outside of the arena, where thousands gathered for days immediately following the crash, will be barricaded to prevent entry from those without tickets.

The helicopter carrying all nine victims crashed in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26 and killed Kobe, Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan as they traveled to a basketball game.

Mourners gathered near the crash site in the days following the crash and the Lakers held a memorial for the victims during their Jan. 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA honored the Bryants during All Star Weekend by naming the game's MVP trophy after Kobe, altered the rules of the game and had each team wear the numbers 2 and 24 in their honor.

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board found this month no evidence of engine failure in the crash. No precise cause was listed but the NTSB noted the Sikorsky S-76B chopper was traveling at more than 180 mph and 4,000 feet per minute when it collided with the hillside in Calabasas.

It said the helicopter damage was consistent with "powered rotation" and there was "no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure," while its instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most of the devices were displaced.

The NTSB is still investigating what role, if any, dense fog that morning played in the crash. The final NTSB report isn't expected for at least a year.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the pilot violated flight rules in 2015 after he was denied clearance through Los Angeles International Airport due to weather conditions. The records say he took responsibility for the error, was willing to take "any other necessary steps toward compliance" and was counseled.

"There are no indications that this is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan," the report stated.