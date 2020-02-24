Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The City of Los Angeles will hold a public memorial on Monday to honor Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month.
The memorial will begin at 10 a.m. PST at Staples Center, where Bryant played for most of his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.
"#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together," wife Vanessa Bryant wrote to Instagram, noting the significance of the date.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private service earlier this month at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, about 2 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
About 20,000 attendees are expected Monday at the ticketed event inside the arena, which will also be broadcast and livestreamed. The Los Angeles Lakers website announced streams will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Screens outside Staples Center will be shut off during the event and the outside of the arena, where thousands gathered for days immediately following the crash, will be barricaded to prevent entry from those without tickets.
The helicopter carrying all nine victims crashed in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26 and killed Kobe, Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan as they traveled to a basketball game.
Mourners gathered near the crash site in the days following the crash and the Lakers held a memorial for the victims during their Jan. 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA honored the Bryants during All Star Weekend by naming the game's MVP trophy after Kobe, altered the rules of the game and had each team wear the numbers 2 and 24 in their honor.
A report by the National Transportation Safety Board found this month no evidence of engine failure in the crash. No precise cause was listed but the NTSB noted the Sikorsky S-76B chopper was traveling at more than 180 mph and 4,000 feet per minute when it collided with the hillside in Calabasas.
It said the helicopter damage was consistent with "powered rotation" and there was "no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure," while its instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most of the devices were displaced.
The NTSB is still investigating what role, if any, dense fog that morning played in the crash. The final NTSB report isn't expected for at least a year.
According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the pilot violated flight rules in 2015 after he was denied clearance through Los Angeles International Airport due to weather conditions. The records say he took responsibility for the error, was willing to take "any other necessary steps toward compliance" and was counseled.
"There are no indications that this is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan," the report stated.