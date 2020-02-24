Jimmy Kimmel addresses the attendees of the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Images of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna light up the Jumbotron screen during the memorial ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Bryant is overcome with emotion and grief as she addresses family members, friends and fans attending the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Pop superstar Beyoncé and comedian Jimmy Kimmel spoke to begin a memorial in Los Angeles Monday to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The memorial began at 10:30 a.m. PST at Staples Center, where Bryant played for most of his entire 20-year NBA career with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

The event was attended by a roster of all-time NBA greats including Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West. It began with a musical performance by Beyoncé, who said she was there "because I love Kobe" before performing the song XO.

Kimmel was on the verge of tears describing his feelings for Bryant, saying, "I don't think any of us could have imagined this."

About 20,000 attendees were ticketed for the service Monday.

Screens outside Staples Center were turned off during the event and the outside of the arena, where thousands gathered for days immediately following the crash, was cordoned off to prevent entry from those without tickets.

Bryant, his 13-yearold daughter Gianna; Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., as they traveled to a basketball game.

Mourners gathered near the crash site in the days following the crash and the Lakers held a memorial for the victims during the Jan. 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA honored the Bryants during All-Star Weekend by naming the game's MVP trophy after Bryant and had each team wear the numbers 2 and 24 in the Bryants' honor.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found this month no evidence of engine failure in the crash. No precise cause was listed but the NTSB noted the Sikorsky S-76B chopper was traveling at more than 180 mph and 4,000 feet per minute when it collided with the hillside in Calabasas.

It said the helicopter damage was consistent with "powered rotation" and there was "no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure," while its instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most of the devices were displaced.

The NTSB is still investigating what role, if any, dense fog that morning played in the crash. The final NTSB report isn't expected for at least a year.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the pilot violated flight rules in 2015 after he was denied clearance through Los Angeles International Airport due to weather conditions. The records say he took responsibility for the error, was willing to take "any other necessary steps toward compliance" and was counseled.

"There are no indications that this is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan," the report stated.