Beyoncé, Jimmy Kimmel remember Kobe Bryant at memorial in LA
By
Daniel Uria
Vanessa Bryant is overcome with emotion and grief as she addresses family members, friends and fans attending the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Images of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna light up the Jumbotron screen during the memorial ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jimmy Kimmel addresses the attendees of the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Pop superstar Beyoncé and comedian Jimmy Kimmel spoke to begin a memorial in Los Angeles Monday to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month.
The memorial began at 10:30 a.m. PST at Staples Center, where Bryant played for most of his entire 20-year NBA career with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.
The event was attended by a roster of all-time NBA greats including Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West. It began with a musical performance by Beyoncé, who said she was there "because I love Kobe" before performing the song XO.
Kimmel was on the verge of tears describing his feelings for Bryant, saying, "I don't think any of us could have imagined this."
Screens outside Staples Center were turned off during the event and the outside of the arena, where thousands gathered for days immediately following the crash, was cordoned off to prevent entry from those without tickets.
Bryant, his 13-yearold daughter Gianna; Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., as they traveled to a basketball game.
Mourners gathered near the crash site in the days following the crash and the Lakers held a memorial for the victims during the Jan. 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA honored the Bryants during All-Star Weekend by naming the game's MVP trophy after Bryant and had each team wear the numbers 2 and 24 in the Bryants' honor.
A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found this month no evidence of engine failure in the crash. No precise cause was listed but the NTSB noted the Sikorsky S-76B chopper was traveling at more than 180 mph and 4,000 feet per minute when it collided with the hillside in Calabasas.
It said the helicopter damage was consistent with "powered rotation" and there was "no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure," while its instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most of the devices were displaced.
The NTSB is still investigating what role, if any, dense fog that morning played in the crash. The final NTSB report isn't expected for at least a year.
According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the pilot violated flight rules in 2015 after he was denied clearance through Los Angeles International Airport due to weather conditions. The records say he took responsibility for the error, was willing to take "any other necessary steps toward compliance" and was counseled.
"There are no indications that this is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan," the report stated.
Remembering the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a time out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a game on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
At the age of 17, Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI | License Photo
Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists throughout his career. File Photo by James Nielsen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant presented a Lakers Jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA championship. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
In 2008, Bryant was part of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA basketball in 2008 and 2012. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his final NBA game, scoring 60 points as the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101 to 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers retired the jersey numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "'Dear Basketball," which he wrote and narrated. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, age 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Gianna (R) died with her father in the helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant draws a foul by Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on May 10, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Bryant is introduced before his last professional game on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, holds up his Oscar for Best Documentary Short as they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Fans celebrate Bryant's final game at the Staples Center. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Flowers lie outside the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which Bryant started for youth basketball. He was on his way there with his daughter when their helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo