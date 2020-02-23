President Donald Trump responds to a question from the press prior to departing the White House with First Lady Melania Trump for a trip to India, Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. Trump is reciprocating for a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. last year. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed for India on Sunday morning to hold a rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown of Ahmedabad.

Trump told reporters that he gets along very well with Modi and expected a warm welcome for the "Namaste, Trump!" rally at a newly renovated 110,000-seat cricket stadium in the state of Gujarat's largest city.

"I hear it's going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they've ever had in India. That's what the prime minister told me, this will be the biggest vent they've ever had," he said.

Modi tweeted early Sunday morning that the country was looking forward to Trump's visit.

"It is an honor that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic program in Ahmedabad!" Modi wrote.

Trump will spend 36 hours in India and is slated to tour the Taj Mahal, hold formal talks with Modi and attend a state banquet on Tuesday in addition to the rally.

In September, Trump and Modi appeared together at a rally in Houston with an estimated 50,000 attend during which Trump praised the prime minister for doing "a truly exceptional job for India and for all of the Indian people" highlighting his economic reforms which he said have brought more than 3 million people out of poverty.

Trump's visit also comes after India's anti-establishment Aam Aadmi Party won 62 congressional seats in the Delhi assembly elections while Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won just eight.