Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and 18 injured after a charter bus rolled down an embankment off Interstate 15 in southern California Saturday.

North County FIre and Protection District, which responded to the crash along with units from Cal Fire, Vista Fire, Camp Pendleton and Pala, told the L.A. Times that at about 10:20 a.m. the bus driver swerved and lost control amid heavy rain in the area.

According to authorities the bus had departed from Los Angeles for San Ysidro and was carrying a mix of adults and children, many of whom were trapped in the wreckage when emergency services arrived.

#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 total patients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic partners for your assistance on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD.— North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

Authorities said it did not appear any other victims were involved in the wreck.

The ages of the victims have not been released and authorities did not immediately identify the owner of the bus.