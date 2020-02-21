Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court for Day 4 of deliberations in his rape trial on Friday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The judge in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial ordered jurors to resume deliberations after they told him they were deadlocked on two of the charges Friday.

New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke said the jurors should continue deliberations on a verdict Monday. If they're unable to come up with a unanimous decision, they can return a verdict on the three counts they agreed upon -- first-degree rape, third-degree rape and criminal sex act.

"It is not uncommon for a jury to believe they will never reach a unanimous verdict but on further deliberation, they are often able to reach a unanimous verdict," the judge said.

Burke dismissed the jurors for the weekend after four days of deliberations.

Jurors told the judge they weren't in agreement on the two counts of predatory sexual assault -- the two most serious charges the former Hollywood producer faces. If found guilty on those counts, Weinstein faces up to life in prison.

Weinstein's defense team said they're willing to accept a partial verdict, while prosecutors said they wanted a decision on all five counts.

The charges stem from two accusers who say they were assaulted by Weinstein years ago.

Former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haleyi said Weinstein assaulted her in 2006 and actor Jessica Mann said he raped her in a Manhattan hotel suite in 2013. Jurors also heard testimony from other women who said they were victims.

Defense attorneys countered that the sexual encounters were consensual and done to advance their careers in Hollywood.