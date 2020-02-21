A U.S. Marine mans a machine gun in Afghanistan. A proposed peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, to be signed February 29, is expected to bring an end to U.S. military presence in Afghanistan after nearly two decades. File Photo by David C. Mercil/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan will sign a peace agreement at the end of the month if a temporary truce next week lasts.

Pompeo said the deal will be signed on Feb. 29, provided a week-long "reduction in violence" the two sides agreed to last week holds up. That temporary agreement begins Saturday. The Taliban also confirmed the plans to sign the agreement on that date.

If the deal is signed, it could bring the end of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, where troops have been since late 2001.

"After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity."

Pompeo said the seven-day truce is critical to the peace deal and a permanent end to fighting among the militant Taliban, the U.S. government and the Afghan government.

U.S. and Taliban representatives have engaged in on-again, off-again peace negotiations in Qatar throughout President Donald Trump's administration, without the inclusion of the Afghan government.

"U.S. negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan," Pompeo said Friday. "Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward."

The Taliban said the agreement will clear the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.

"Both parties will now create a suitable security situation in advance of agreement signing date, extend invitations to senior representatives of numerous countries and organizations to participate in the signing ceremony, make arrangements for the release of prisoners," the group said in a statement.

Controversy over Afghan elections last year could complicate negotiations. Opposition party leader Abdullah Abdullah is disputing the re-election victory by President Ashraf Ghani to a new five-year term. Electoral officials announced the results Tuesday after months of a recounting and auditing process.