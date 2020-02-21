Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
China tariffs
COVID-19
Senior healthcare
'The Witcher'
Tennessee execution
'El Menchito'
Virus 'super spreader'
Cheap wine
'The Boy II'
Thailand
Travel ban
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2020 / 3:57 PM
UPI News Quiz: Test your knowledge of the week's headlines
By
UPI Staff
(
0
)
(
0
) Leave a comment
upi.com/6986307
Latest Headlines
U.S. News
// 24 minutes ago
Porsche leads Consumer Reports' ranking of vehicle brands
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Porsche, Genesis, Subaru and Mazda led Consumer Reports' ranking in a survey, released Friday, of 33 vehicle brands.
U.S. News
// 1 hour ago
Mexican detainee dies in ICE custody; 7th since October
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Another Mexican detainee has died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said Friday -- the seventh since October.
U.S. News
// 1 hour ago
Mexican cartel leader 'El Menchito' extradited to U.S.
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A leader in one of Mexico's major drug cartels appeared in a Washington, D.C., court Friday on drug trafficking charges, one day after he was extradited to the United States.
U.S. News
// 2 hours ago
Existing home sales in U.S. down slightly in January
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States fell by 1.3 percent last month, the National Association of Realtors said in its monthly report Friday.
U.S. News
// 2 hours ago
Naval Academy midshipman dies after being found unresponsive in dorm
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Naval Academy midshipman died Friday after being found unresponsive in a dormitory, school officials said, marking the second death of a midshipman so far in 2020.
U.S. News
// 3 hours ago
Kia recalls 228,000 Sedonas, Sorrentos over fire risk
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kia Motors has issued recalls affecting more than 228,000 Sedona minivans and Sorento sport-utility vehicles due to an increased risk of engine compartment fires that can be caused by malfunctioning electronics.
U.S. News
// 3 hours ago
U.S. Motor vehicle deaths down in 2019, figures show
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Deaths from vehicle accidents in the United States declined in 2019 for the second year in a row, to about 38,000, new figures from the National Safety Council shows.
U.S. News
// 6 hours ago
Expanded U.S. travel ban affecting six more countries goes into effect
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An expanded travel ban covering six new countries went into effect Friday under an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump, who said the move is necessary to maintain U.S. security.
U.S. News
// 6 hours ago
U.S., Taliban say 7-day reduction in violence will begin Saturday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan will sign a peace agreement at the end of the month if a temporary truce next week holds.
U.S. News
// 7 hours ago
Texas anti-abortion activists take on baby Tinslee's life support case
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Abortion opponents are painting the life support case of baby Tinslee Lewis as a fundamental "right to life" issue in a battle to strike down a law that protects doctors' right to deny "inappropriate" medical treatment.
Trending Stories
Pioneer who invented 'cut, copy and paste' for computers dies at 74
China suspends import tariffs for dozens of U.S. products
Tennessee death row inmate Nick Sutton executed in electric chair
South Korea 'super spreader': Coronavirus spike grows from 'church' contact
COVID-19 reinfection cases on the rise in China
Photo Gallery
Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz attend 'Sonic the Hedgehog' premiere in LA
Back to Article
/