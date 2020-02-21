A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Friday after being found unresponsive in the Bancroft Hall dormitory (pictured). File photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chad Runge/Wikimedia Commons/UPI

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Naval Academy midshipman died Friday after being found unresponsive in a dormitory, school officials said, marking the second death of a midshipman so far in 2020.

Officials said in a series of Twitter posts the midshipman was found unresponsive in the Bancroft Hall residential dormitory.

The cause of death was being investigated but foul play was not suspected, they said.

"The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff, and coaches were notified of the midshipman's death this morning," Academy officials wrote. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification."

The academy said it was providing grief counseling to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches.

It was the second death of a Naval Academy student so far in this year and the 11th since 2012.

On Feb, 8, Duke Carrillo, a 21-year-old sophomore, collapsed during a physical readiness test and later died at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The circumstances of his death are being investigated by the academy.