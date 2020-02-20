Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives Thursday at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City for a third day of deliberations in his sex assault trial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday began their third day of deliberations in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The jury began Thursday morning by reviewing the testimony of Paul Feldsher, the first witness called by Weinstein's attorneys who challenged a claim by prosecution witness Annabella Sciorra that she was raped by the Hollywood executive in the early 1990s.

The jury will also review exhibits presented with the testimony of forensic psychologist Dr. Barbara Ziv, and more communications between Weinstein and the private spy agency that he hired to monitor his accusers. Wednesday, jurors read email correspondence between Weinstein and Sciorra as it related to actress Rosie Perez. In testimony last month, Perez corroborated Sciorra's accusation.

Weinstein faces two charges -- one for an assault accusation prosecutors say occurred in 2013 and another seven years earlier.

Sciorra's claim is not part of the charges against Weinstein, but prosecutors introduced her claims to establish a predatory pattern.

Weinstein has said the encounters were consensual and the women willingly participated, hoping it might advance their careers in Hollywood.

If convicted, the former producer could spend the rest of his life in prison.