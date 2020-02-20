Feb. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

Trump named Grenell the new chief of national intelligence in a tweet, explaining he has represented the United States "exceedingly well."

The president also thanked the current director of national intelligence, Joe Maguire, for "the wonderful job" he's performed in the position, adding that there may be another position within his administration for him.

In a statement, Maguire said that "it has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the intelligence community" and that he's committed to leading them until Grenell takes over.

Grenell, who has served as the ambassador to Germany since May 2018, will be the second acting director of national intelligence since Dan Coats resigned from the position in August. Trump had initially selected John Ratcliffe to assume the position following Coats but Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration amid criticism he was unqualified for the position.

The director of national intelligence position was formed following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City to oversee the nation's 17 spy agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

Mark Warner, the Democratic senator for Virginia and vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, derided Trump's selection of Maguire as he is "without any intelligence experience."

Warner said Grenell was Trump's second appointed acting director following Coats' resignation, accusing the president of attempting to "sidestep" the Senate's authority to advise and consent to fill the position.

"The intelligence community deserves stability and an experienced individual to lead them in a time of massive national and global security challenges," Warren said in a statement. "At a time when the integrity and independence of the [Department of Justice] has been called into grave question, our country needs a Senate-confirmed intelligence director who will provide the best intelligence and analysis, regardless of whether or not it's expedient for the president."

Grenell, who will become the first openly gay man in Trump's administration, has been a vocal supporter of the president and has defended him on Twitter against the attacks of critics.