Several co-founders of the March For Our Lives organization recorded a video supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Several co-founders of the anti-gun violence organization March For Our Lives endorsed Bernie Sanders for president Thursday.

Co-founders Delaney Tarr, Daud Mumin, Robert Schentrup, Nurah Abdulhaqq, Chris Grady, Thandiwe Abdullah, Ryan Deitsch and Maxwell Frost declared their support for the Vermont senator in a video released by the Sanders campaign.

"The truth is we need a president who can do it -- who can build a populist movement, who can create structural change and who can speak to the intersection of every American issue," Tarr said. "Bernie has created a movement that I not only believe in, but I fight for. I am so excited to join in creating a campaign to be proud of -- and an America to be proud of."

March For Our Lives was founded in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018, and has hundreds of chapters throughout the country headed by student leaders.

It organizes events related to preventing gun violence, and lobbies for school safety measures as well as state and national legislation.

Maxwell said that he is "beyond excited" to endorse Sanders for president.

"He gets that all of the issues we fight for are connected and gun violence isn't the cause, but a symptom of systemic injustice," he said. "He's inspired an intersectional movement of working class people, which is built upon a love for humanity and justice for all people."