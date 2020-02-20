Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns player Gregory Robinson and another man were arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents found them with 157 pounds of marijuana inside a rental car, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Robinson, 27, and Jaquan Bray, 26, were charged with conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to a federal criminal complaint.

As the two men drove to El Paso, a U.S. Border Patrol canine unit alerted officers, who then inspected their vehicle and revealed the marijuana in several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area.

The complaint states that Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for an Uber driver he met in 2018 to drive him and Bray to Louisiana.

While at the secondary inspection point, Robinson allegedly asked the third individual to claim the marijuana in exchange for payment, but the driver refused and said they would not have agreed to drive the two men if they were aware there were drugs in the vehicle.

If convicted, Robinson and Bray could face up to 20 years in federal prison.