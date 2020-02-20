Barbie added Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Jean King and Florence Nightingale to its Inspiring Women series on Thursday. Photo courtesy Barbie

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Toymaker Mattel introduced three new dolls in its Inspiring Women line of Barbie dolls on Thursday, featuring likenesses of accomplished women throughout history.

The new set features dolls based on Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Jean King and Florence Nightingale.

"The Barbie Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to the incredible heroines of their time -- courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," the company said. "Today, we're excited to welcome three new role models into this remarkable series!"

Each of the dolls costs $29.99 and can be purchased on Barbie's website or at other retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The collection previously included dolls based on the likenesses of Sally Ride, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo.