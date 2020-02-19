Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A third teen suspected in the attack of New York college student Tessa Majors turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Luciano Lewis, 14, was charged as an adult with murder in the second degree, and first- and second-degree robbery, officials said.

He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Wednesday and was remanded. His attorney asked for supervised release for the teen, saying that keeping him in custody would disrupt his education.

A second 14-year-old, Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery and is also being charged as an adult, was also arraigned Wednesday.

Weaver pleaded not guilty and was also remanded.

A 13-year-old who was charged as a juvenile also was in custody awaiting a family court trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Majors, a student at Barnard College, was killed Dec. 11 in a New York City park in what authorities have described as a robbery gone wrong.

Investigators said Weaver told them he was in the park and hit Majors with a knife after she wouldn't hand over her phone.

Prosecutors also said that another one of the teens put her in a "bear hug or headlock."

"We are committed to holding these young people accountable and equally committed to a fair process which safeguards their rights," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. "This is how we will achieve true justice for Tessa and her loved ones."