The leadership changes will take effect on April 1, the sportswear company said. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sportswear giant Nike is shaking up its leadership ranks under new CEO John Donahoe.

The company on Tuesday named Andy Campion chief operating officer to succeed Eric Sprunk. Campion is presently Nike's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Nike said operating divisions executive Matthew Friend will replace Campion as CFO.

The Beaverton, Ore., company also said Nike Direct President Heidi O'Neill will rise to become Nike's consumer and marketplace president, succeeding the retiring Elliott Hill.

RELATED Lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of trying to extort Nike

All moves will take effect April 1, Nike said.

The management reshuffle is the first major personnel move under Donahoe, the former eBay CEO who replaced longtime Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker last month. Parker, who presided over Nike's style and retail strategies, was named executive board chairman and still is closely involved in Nike management.

"Heidi and Andy's leadership has been instrumental in both evolving and driving Nike's strategy over the last decade," Donahoe said in a statement. "In their new roles, we will see them have even greater impact on Nike's success in the future."

RELATED Nike sells out of Kobe Bryant products after death

The personnel moves come as Nike faces controversies alleging doping and gender discrimination.

Parker said last fall he would step aside, not long after he shut down Nike's Oregon Project training group in the wake of a four-year doping ban for its founder and coach, Alberto Salazar. The company denied the two events were connected.

Former Nike President Trevor Edwards, who'd been seen as a potential successor to Parker, resigned in a 2018 management shuffle after he and other executives were sued by female employees for creating a "hostile work environment."