University President William Fleming praised first lady Melania Trump as "a role model with brilliance, elegance and grace." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump declared themselves primary residents of Palm Beach, Fla., last year. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

The award is traditionally presented to two women each year who have been involved in charitable efforts in the Palm Beach community. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the luncheon of Palm Beach Atlantic University's 2020 Women of Distinction event at the Breakers Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump received the Woman of Distinction award from Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida on Wednesday.

Trump said she was grateful to accept the award, which the school states is given to women "who cherish community and family and want to preserve these ideals for others."

"As the first lady of the United States, it is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country," she said

Trump discussed her Be Best initiative, which is aimed at addressing issues affecting children including cyberbullying said that it is "our duty as adults and parents" to ensure children have the best opportunity to lead a fulfilling life.

"When we teach our children to cherish our values and care for each other, they are better prepared to carry on Americans' legacy of compassion, service and patriotism," she said.

The award is traditionally presented to two women each year who have been involved in charitable efforts in the Palm Beach community, where Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, declared themselves primary residents last year.

PBAU's nominating committee this year decided Trump should be the sole recipient this year, university President Bill Fleming told The Palm Beach Post.

"America's first lady has sounded the call for action," Fleming said. "She serves as a role model with brilliance, elegance and grace."

He also said the decision was "not a political statement on the part of the university."