Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Google Cloud on Wednesday acquired technical solutions firm Cornerstone Technology in a move the company said will move customers' mainframe workloads over to its cloud storage system.

The acquisition is the latest of several for Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who is operating Google's storage arm to expand and focus on international markets -- as part of an attempt to catch up to industry leaders Amazon and Microsoft.

The sale of Cornerstone, a Dutch company, suggests Google Cloud aims to simplify the transfer of companies' mainframe data.

Other Google Cloud acquisitions over the past year include application development platform provider AppSheet, enterprise file storage startup Elastifile, data analytics provider Looker and security startup Chronicle.

"Cloud computing presents the opportunity to modernize your applications and your infrastructure, resulting in better capabilities and allocation of resources so your organization can focus on your core business," Google Cloud said Wednesday.

Google's cloud business generated $9 billion in revenue last year, including $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Terms of the deal Wednesday were not specified.