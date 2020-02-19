Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Burger King said Wednesday it will remove all artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its signature Whopper sandwich, and made the announcement in a unique way -- with a commercial featuring a moldy hamburger.

The ad is part of a global campaign to inform customers that more than 90 percent of the ingredients Burger King uses across all products will now be preservative-free.

The chain is already serving Whoppers without additives at more than 400 locations across the United States.

The new ad shows the construction of a fresh Whopper -- and a 34-day time lapse that shows the additive-free burger wilt, mold and turn green. Its tagline is: "The beauty of no artificial preservatives."

Rival McDonald's removed additives from several of its hamburgers nearly two years ago.