An angry landslide in Tennessee ripped through Hardin County last weekend, shredding a pair of homes in its path.

The two homes were previously in danger of collapsing before heavy rain triggered the landslide that swept them into the Tennessee River.

Both houses, located just north of Savannah, were unoccupied at the time of collapse, although one was still being lived in. According to Hardin County Fire officials, the occupied home was evacuated on Saturday night, about an hour before the landslide destroyed the vacant house. Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept away, officials said.

Footage shows one of the homes succumbing to raging landslide. Image via Facebook/Hardin County Fire

Drone photos taken later in the day depicted the widespread swath of destruction the landslide left in its wake.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said a winter full of numerous storm systems is to blame for the destruction.

"There have been numerous storm systems to track up the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys this winter, bringing copious amounts of rainfall to the region," Longley said. "With an abundance of moisture to tap into from the Gulf of Mexico, these storms have brought rounds of heavy rain to parts of Tennessee."

One part, in particular, is the city of Savannah. Longley said rainfall totals this winter are up 200 percent higher than the area's historical average. In recent weeks, that heavy rain left soil waterlogged and has led to flooding and landslides.

Aerial footage captured the destruction in the aftermath of the landslide. Image via Facebook/Hardin County Fire

According to the National Weather Service, at its most flooded point, the Tennessee River crested at 388.72 feet just north of Savannah early Sunday morning, which ranks as the 14th most historic crest for the country's 12th longest river.

Footage of the now-destroyed homes emerged on Facebook by way of video shared by the fire department. In other videos shared by the department, widespread flooding inundated the region Sunday and Monday.

According to Longley, conditions are expected to remain dangerously wet for the near future.

"Unfortunately, wet weather will continue to affect these areas as another system will bring rain and potentially some heavier thunderstorms to the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys through the middle part of the week."