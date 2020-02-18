Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (R) embraces team owner Edward DeBartolo during a ceremony to retire his number on December 15, 1997. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has given a pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. -- a billionaire businessman charged and fined during the 1990s over a political corruption case, the White House said Tuesday.

A White House spokesperson told reporters Trump signed an order Monday granting DeBartolo clemency.

DeBartolo, 73, who owned the 49ers between 1977 and 2000, was charged in the 1998 case involving former congressman and Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards. DeBartolo pleaded guilty to one count of failing to report a felony after prosecutors said Edwards demanded $400,000 from the 49ers owner in exchange for a riverboat casino license. DeBartolo was also fined $1 million and served two years of probation.

After his plea, DeBartolo was fined by the NFL and barred from team operations for a year. He ultimately turned control over to his sister Denise York, who still owns the team to this day.

Former 49ers stars Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley were at the White House for the signing ceremony.

"We are excited to be here for all the right reasons," Lott said. "You think of people who find their ways into your life to help you, deliver a certain compass. You find yourself realizing that a day like this is great because of the fact that [DeBartolo] understands his compass.

"He's been an incredible friend. An incredible owner and we'll always be indebted to him."