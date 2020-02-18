President Donald Trump speaks to members of the U.S. military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, Calif., on March 13, 2018. Tuesday, Trump will make his fifth visit to the Golden State. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel Tuesday and make a rare visit to California, where he will attend a pair of Republican Party fundraisers and meet with organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The president will depart the White House just after noon for the five-hour flight to Los Angeles. He will first meet with Olympic organizers and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. A while later, he will meet with supporters and speak at a joint fundraising committee dinner at the hotel.

The president will leave California Tuesday night and stay over at his resort in Las Vegas before returning to Los Angeles Wednesday to meet with Republican state officials and attend another fundraising event at the Rancho Mirage, Calif., estate of Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison.

Trump will also take part in a golf outing with supporters and donors and participate in a round-table discussion. He will return to Las Vegas Thursday and stage a rally Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

The trip is Trump's first to heavily Democratic California since he visited Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego for party fundraisers last September. Trump has visited the state just four times since he took office and didn't log any trips there as president for nearly 14 months.

On each prior visit, Trump's presence met with significant opposition from demonstrators over a number of immigration-related issues, and more protests are expected to meet his arrival again during the multi-day visit